Peter Williams

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Benowa

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Peter Williams, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been in business on the Gold Coast for the last 20 years and have a background in sales and finance. I am a member of MFAA (Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia) and have a Diploma in Financial services. I have the ability to identify my customer's needs and explain the options available to you from our panel of lender's products using our unique software program. This will source the most suitable options available for my customer's circumstances to ensure that you get the right loan and adequately protect your assets and lifestyle. Being Gold Coast based it is easy for me to meet you at any place, at any time that is convenient for you to make the process as smooth and easy as possible. Please do not hesitate to call me on 0412 132413 or email me at peter.williams@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashmore 4214
  • Benowa 4217
  • Carrara 4211

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61412132413

Email: peter.williams@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61412132413

Email: peter.williams@aussie.com.au

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