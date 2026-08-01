Phil Gallagher

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Belmont NSW

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Phil Gallagher, Aussie Team Member

About me

Certificate IV Financial Services, MFAA Member, Franchise Principal of Aussie Belmont NSW and Aussie Elanora QLD.

There is nothing more satisfying than helping my customers get the best deal, whether that be for your first home purchase, upgrading to your next property, or adding to your investment portfolio. Perhaps I can help you assess your current home loan – I may even be able to help you save thousands in interest and repay your loan years sooner.

My 20 plus years of experience in the finance industry gives me the knowledge to ensure that you receive the best service possible. I am available for either a chat or an appointment so please feel free to contact me by telephone or email.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Belmont 2280
  • Belmont North 2280
  • Belmont South 2280
  • Bennetts Green 2290
  • Blacksmiths 2281
  • Cams Wharf 2281
  • Catherine Hill Bay 2281
  • Caves Beach 2281

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61425346356

Email: phil.gallagher@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61425346356

Email: phil.gallagher@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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