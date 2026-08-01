Phill Filing

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Joondalup

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Phill Filing, Aussie Team Member

About me

With 20 years of experience as a Senior Broker, I take pride in helping clients achieve their home ownership and investment goals. Here's how I can assist you:

- First Home Buyers: Guiding you through the process to secure your dream home.

- Upgrades: Assisting with the transition to your next home.

- Refinancing: Helping you save money by finding better loan options.

- Investment Properties: Building your property portfolio with confidence.

Why Choose Me?

- Personalised Service: I ensure you're well-informed and confident in making lending decisions.

- Fast Loan Comparisons: In less than five minutes, I can compare hundreds of loans from banks and other lenders to find the perfect fit for you. Thanks to Aussie's exclusive Platform software, you save hours of research.

- Convenience: No need for bank appointments—I bring the best loan products to you in minutes.

Cost?

- No Fees: My service is completely free. There are no hidden costs or shaded interest rates when you choose Aussie for your finance needs.

Let's get started!

- Book an Appointment with me today to explore your options and find the loan that suits you best.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Banksia Grove 6031
  • Hocking 6065
  • Joondalup 6027
  • Sinagra 6065
  • Tapping 6065
  • Wanneroo 6065

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61422539508

Email: phill.filing@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61422539508

Email: phill.filing@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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