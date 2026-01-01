Phil Stewart

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Phil Stewart, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for visiting my Aussie Webpage. Representing Aussie, my passion is to help you succeed in your property goals by finding the right home loan tailored specifically to your needs. Right now, you are probably feeling both excited and a bit overwhelmed about buying a property. There is a lot to consider, do, and you probably have many questions that need answering. It is important that you have a support who understands you and more importantly want to see you achieve your dream property. That is where I come in! With our home loan matching software and access to a large panel of banks and lenders, there are hundreds of loans to choose from!  Whether you are buying your first home, upgrading to your next home, investing or need to refinance your mortgage, I am committed in supporting you through each step to ensure that the loaning process will be smooth sailing for you.   Best of all, an appointment with me is free! So get in touch with me today on 0405 917 075 or email  phillip.stewart@aussie.com.au .   After all,  it's better with an Aussie Broker .

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61405917075

Email: phillip.stewart@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61405917075

Email: phillip.stewart@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.