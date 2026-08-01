Pia Singer

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Pia Singer, Aussie Team Member

About me

Helping Gold Coast Locals Achieve Their Property Goals

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading, investing, refinancing, or looking for car finance, I'm here to help you navigate the process with confidence.

I believe every client deserves personalised advice, clear communication, and support long after their loan settles. I take the time to understand your goals, compare a wide range of lenders, and find a lending solution tailored to your unique circumstances.

With access to a broad panel of lenders, I can help you secure a competitive loan while guiding you through every step of the process. My relationship with clients doesn't end at settlement. As your circumstances, the market, and interest rates change, I'll stay in touch to help ensure your finance continues to support your goals and save you money.

In addition to home loans and refinancing, I can also assist with Asset Finance, General Insurance, Mortgage Protection, and connect you with trusted professionals to make your property journey as smooth as possible.

Ready to get started? Download the Aussie app here and arrange a free, no-obligation appointment. I look forward to helping you achieve your property and financial goals.

Pia Singer

Mortgage Broker | Gold Coast

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404612821

Email: pia.singer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61404612821

Email: pia.singer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Pia made our refinance easy and stress free. Thanks

Adrian C.

Pia is fantastic to work with. I have already passed her number onto a friend they may need guidance down the track.

Alison G.

Pia was excellent, would highly recommend her as she did a fantastic job.

Kiro B.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.