Aussie Bundaberg

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Bundaberg, Aussie Store

About us

Whether you're looking to purchase your first home, next home, invest or simply wish to refinance your existing loan - your local Aussie Bundaberg Mortgage Broker is here to help.

 

Aussie Bundaberg services Bundaberg, Bargara, Gin Gin, Childers and surrounding areas.  We work with over 20 leading lenders* to find the right one for you.

 

Our appointments are at no cost to you; we support our customers throughout the whole process – taking the guesswork out of your financing decisions and saving on money and time.

 

If you would like to compare interest rates, discuss your borrowing capacity, pre-approvals, or any other lending queries – book your FREE appointment with one of our Aussie Bundaberg brokers now.

Contact us to discuss your options in accessing the Queensland Government Scheme, Home Builder or First Homeowner Grant if you're in the market to buy your first home.

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Our business is focused on you. Our customers are very important to us and our goal is to exceed our customer's expectations in service standards and professionalism.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Alloway 4670
  • Ashfield 4670
  • Avenell Heights 4670
  • Avoca 4670
  • Bargara 4670
  • Branyan 4670
  • Bundaberg 4670
  • Bundaberg DC 4670

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 41528820

Fax: 07 - 41528826

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Aussie Bundaberg

Shop 321, Sugarland Shoppingtown 115-119 Takalvan Street, Bundaberg, QLD 4670

Phone: 07 - 41528820

Fax: 07 - 41528826

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.