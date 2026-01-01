Aussie Cairns South is located in the heart of Earlville Shopping Town on Mulgrave Road, servicing locals within the Cairns region.

Our mission is to be your trusted home loan lending specialist for life. There are a multitude of options out there to consider when looking for a home loan. We can help you answer these questions plus add value by providing guidance on other important factors, like:

- How the home loan could be structured for your individual circumstances

- Which lenders' policies suit your circumstances and will consider approving your loan?

- Which type of home loan suits your needs, and helps you achieve your financial goals?

- Whether you have considered relevant asset and income protection (insurance) for your financial situation?

- We are locals ourselves, proud to wear the Aussie brand and bring you the benefits of being part of a group that has been voted the Adviser's Top Brokerage for 8 years running. Not to mention access to over 20^ leading lenders.

- Fees and referrals: Many people are surprised to learn that we do not charge fees for our service. We receive commissions from the lender for introducing the loan to them. These commissions will be disclosed to you at the time we prepare your loan application. These commissions are not on-charged to you by the lender.

- The First Home Buyer: We will spend the time to answer your questions and make sure you know what's involved, and whether you are in a position financially to purchase a home. We will discuss all options with you, including the use of government grants and any potential family equity assistance and process to obtain pre-approval.

- The Property Investor: We can provide valuable market insights, negotiate the right loan for you and take care of all that tricky paperwork. When purchasing a property for investment purposes, it will also be critical to review how your financing is structured to maximize your financial returns. Factors to consider include how to preserve debt for tax deductibility purposes, interest-only loans, and the use of offset accounts. The advice of an accountant is recommended at this point and is extremely valuable.

- Upgrading / Downgrading: We find the right loan for you from our panel of over 20 leading lenders. Some of these lenders may be willing to approve a loan for you, while others may not. We'll help you by finding ones that suit your circumstances and negotiating the right loan for you.

- Asset, Equipment, and Commercial Finance: Are you looking to buy commercial property? Time to upgrade the business vehicles? Wanting to purchase heavy machinery or even office equipment? We can help you find the loan that's right for you. best of all your appointment with us is free, drop in and see us today or call us on 07 4249 3332. We look forward to assisting you with your financial needs.