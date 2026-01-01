Aussie Capalaba

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

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Aussie Capalaba, Aussie Store

About us

At Aussie Capalaba, we’re here to make the home loan journey simple, stress-free, and tailored to you. Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, or investing, we take the time to understand your goals and find the right fit from our wide panel of lenders.

Led by Alana Murphy, who brings over 20 years of experience in mortgage lending, our team combines industry expertise with a personal, down-to-earth approach. You’ll get clear advice, ongoing support, and confidence at every stage of the process.

Proudly based in Capalaba, we love helping our Bayside community achieve their property dreams. Drop into the store, give us a call, or book a chat online — we’d love to help you too.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Alexandra Hills 4161
  • Birkdale 4159
  • Capalaba 4157

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 3569 3888

Fax: 07 3569 0888

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Aussie Capalaba

Shop 96, Capalaba Central Shopping Centre, 38-62 Moreton Bay Road, Capalaba, QLD 4157

Phone: 07 3569 3888

Fax: 07 3569 0888

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.