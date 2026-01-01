Welcome to Aussie Carina – Your Local Home Loan Experts

Franchise owners Zimron Aslam and Michael Drinkwater bring over a decade of combined lending experience to Aussie Carina. With a deep understanding of the home loan process and a genuine passion for helping people, we’re dedicated to making financing simple, stress-free, and tailored to your unique goals.

As proud members of the trusted Aussie network, we combine a strong local community presence with access to a wide panel of lenders and hundreds of loan options. What truly sets us apart is our commitment to supporting our community and guiding you through every property milestone — from purchasing your very first property to your last.

At Aussie Carina, we don’t just secure loans — we build lasting relationships. From your very first conversation through to settlement and beyond, you can count on us to be by your side, ensuring you feel confident every step of the way.

Helping First Home Buyers

Buying your first home can feel overwhelming – but that’s where we come in. We’ll guide you from start to finish with clear, practical advice and break down the process into manageable steps. Our team provides professional, easy-to-understand guidance to help turn the dream of owning a home into a reality.

Investor-Savvy Support

From first-time investors to experienced property pros, we offer tailored strategies to help grow your wealth through smart lending solutions. We work closely with you to understand your goals and tap into our network of over 25 lenders to find the right product – whether it’s for a single investment or a growing portfolio. We’re here to help your property work for you and build long-term wealth.

We Do More Than Just Loans

Need a conveyancer? Thinking about a buyer’s agent? Looking at your next step beyond residential? We’ve got connections. Think of us as your local property hub – ready to link you with professionals who can support you at every stage of the property journey.

Why Choose Aussie Carina?

At Aussie Carina, we’re a local team that genuinely cares about our community. We take the time to understand your individual needs, clearly explain your options, and keep you informed every step of the way — delivering clear communication, expert guidance, and a personable approach you can trust.

Our Team

At Aussie Carina, you’ll be supported by a skilled and professional team that includes:

Michael Drinkwater , Franchisee Owner – michael.drinkwater@aussie.com.au

Zimron Aslam, Franchisee Owner – zimron.aslam@aussie.com.au

Get in Touch

We invite you to visit us at our Aussie Carina office or call us on (07) 3395 3800 to schedule a personalised appointment. While we are proudly based in Carina, we also serve clients across nearby suburbs including Carina Heights, Camp Hill, and Carindale.

We specialise in

First Home Buyers

Refinancing for a better deal

Property Investment

Land Purchase

Pre-Approvals

Bridging Loans

Car Loan

Construction Loans

Debt Consolidation

Small Business Loan (asset finance)