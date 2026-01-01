Aussie Clayfield

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Clayfield, Aussie Store

About us

Whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to a larger property, refinancing to improve your financial position, or growing your investment portfolio, the team at Aussie Clayfield is here to help. We make it easy to connect with an experienced mortgage broker, offering both in-person and online appointments at times that suit your schedule. Extended weekday hours are available, with after-hours and weekend appointments offered by arrangement.

Aussie Clayfield is led by Franchisees and Directors Anthony and Kain, highly regarded mortgage professionals with extensive industry experience. Supported by a dedicated team of brokers and client service specialists, they are committed to delivering exceptional service from your first conversation through to settlement and beyond. Their customer-first approach has earned numerous industry awards and a strong reputation for helping clients achieve their property goals with confidence.

With access to more than 25 lenders and thousands of loan products, we do the research, comparisons, and negotiations on your behalf. Our goal is simple: to find a lending solution that aligns with your individual needs, circumstances, and long-term objectives.

If you're looking for a mortgage broker who genuinely puts your interests first, we'd love to help. Call us on (07) 3357 5111 or click the Book an Appointment button on this page to arrange a time for a conversation.

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Clayfield 4011
  • Nundah 4012
  • Hamilton 4007
  • Kalinga 4030
  • Eagle Junction 4011

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 8:30 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 33575111

Fax: 07 - 33575111

Aussie Clayfield

9A, 262 Junction Road, Clayfield, QLD 4011

Phone: 07 - 33575111

Fax: 07 - 33575111

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.