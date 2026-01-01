Aussie Mermaid Waters

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Mermaid Waters, Aussie Store

About us

There are a multitude of options out there for people to consider when looking for a home loan and it can become overwhelming. Here at Aussie Mermaid Waters we can do the hard work for you when you?re searching for the right loan. We can compare thousands of available home loans in minutes to find the right option for your needs and circumstance. An appointment is at no cost to you and we enjoy dealing with people, answering their questions even before they?re ready to buy, right through to investors and commercial borrowers. We are more than happy to review your needs, and provide you with a comprehensive indication of your borrowing capacity, making that next big decision a fully informed one. Our mortgage brokers are all fully accredited with the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia and have attained a diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking. When can we meet? We know life gets busy so we can meet with you at a time that?s convenient for you. Our office is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and we are also available after hours throughout the week by appointment. We are located in the Q Super Centre in Mermaid Waters and there is ample car parking. Our customers are our business and the biggest compliment we can receive is your referrals. Having the team from Aussie Mermaid Waters in your corner, you will have the peace of mind with the knowledge that we are looking after your investments now and into the future. Realising  this  could save you thousands! There is no enquiry too small. Don?t hesitate to call us today on  (07) 5575 5256 , our dedicated team at Aussie Mermaid Waters are more than happy to help! Need an appointment after hours, contact us to arrange!

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Mermaid Beach 4218
  • Mermaid Waters 4218
  • Broadbeach 4218
  • Broadbeach Waters 4218
  • Pacific Fair 4218
  • Q Supercentre 4218
  • Moana Park 4218

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 - 55755256

Fax: 07 - 55720869

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Aussie Mermaid Waters

Shop C16, Q Super Centre Corner Bermuda & Markeri Streets, Mermaid Waters, QLD 4218

Phone: 07 - 55755256

Fax: 07 - 55720869

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What our customers say

Thank you to David Gam for arranging my home loan so quickly and efficiently. He was amazing to deal with and all the staff at Aussie Mermaid Waters were helpful and accommodating. Because of David I got my home loan and am now living in my new home which I love. Thank you again David you?re the best!!!!!

Julia G

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.