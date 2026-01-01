Aussie Northern Cairns

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Northern Cairns, Aussie Store

About us

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas we service

  • Brinsmead 4870
  • Caravonica 4878
  • Clifton Beach 4879
  • Kewarra Beach 4879
  • Palm Cove 4879
  • Redlynch 4870
  • Smithfield 4878
  • Trinity Beach 4879

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 07 4285 3555

Aussie Northern Cairns

Shop 148, Smithfield Shopping Centre, Corner Cook and Kennedy Highways, Smithfield, QLD 4878

Phone: 07 4285 3555

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.