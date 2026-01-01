Aussie Oxenford

Our expert team will help guide you through the process and get you to your goal sooner.

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Aussie Oxenford, Aussie Store

About us

Aussie Oxenford strives to service your home loan needs, to suit your lifestyle and better your outcome. The team at Aussie Oxenford are your local mortgage brokers. We'll search through hundreds of home loans from our panel of over 20 leading lenders to help you find one that's right for you. Why spend weeks tracking down dozens of lenders to compare the deals, when Aussie Oxenford can search them for you in just a few minutes! We provide a number of broker services at Aussie Oxenford, including insurance and with our trained professionals we could help you save thousands. We can also assist in processing the First Home owners Grant on your behalf and help you understand the important loan documents including your Letter of Offer after the full approval of property purchase. As you home loan specialists, we can help you get into your dream home sooner than you could have imagined. For more information, drop into our office located on the corner of Old Pacific Hwy and Tamborine Rds, Oxenford, or call (07) 5519 9866 to arrange a free appointment with one of our fully qualified mortgage brokers.

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Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

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We specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas we service

  • Oxenford 4210
  • Pacific Pines 4211
  • Studio Village 4210

Let's talk

Our brokers are ready to help every day of the week.

Book an appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 07 5519 9866

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Aussie Oxenford

Old Pacific Highway, Shop 8A, Cnr Tamborine Oxenford Road, Oxenford, QLD 4210

Phone: 07 5519 9866

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We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.