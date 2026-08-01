Quentin Grofski

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Morley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Quentin Grofski, Aussie Team Member

About me

My job is to help you to identify the lenders who want your business and to help you choose the lender and product which suits your needs. I will profile a number of competitive options including all fees and features and it is only then that you can make an informed decision. I will guide you through the process from finding and securing the right loan for you to settlement and beyond. Along the way I will ensure you're kept well informed. My aim is to ensure that the loan you choose is processed and followed through with far less hassle than you would experience by dealing directly with the lender. My assistance won't cost you a cent, as I am paid by the eventual lender you choose. Call me at the Office during business hours on (08) 9375 6299 or on my mobile 0412 721 054. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Morley 6062
  • Noranda 6062

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412721054

Email: quentin.grofski@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61412721054

Email: quentin.grofski@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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