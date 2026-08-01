Rachelle Nola

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Cleveland

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Rachelle Nola, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Redlands local and a single mum of 2 beautiful children. I have lived in the area for 20 years and enjoy exploring the wonderful area I work and live in.

I’ve been with Aussie at several stores for nearly 10 years starting in a shared reception and loan processing role. In 2022 I made the leap into brokerage and enjoy helping my clients find the best loan to fit their individual needs.

I am fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking).

I am at my happiest in educating people about lending and the loan process, my biggest aim is to make the whole process as easy as possible. I work for you!

My clients receive the utmost care when going through the loan process, please do not hesitate to call or email me at any time to arrange an appointment.

We live in a time poor era therefore I offer phone, virtual and in person appointments as I know people are busy with work and family commitments.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Thornlands 4164
  • Ormiston 4160
  • Victoria Point West 4165
  • Cleveland 4163

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61435899500

Email: r.nola@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61435899500

Email: r.nola@aussie.com.au

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