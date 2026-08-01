Rade Naumoski

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Sutherland

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Rade Naumoski, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bonnet Bay 2226
  • Como 2226
  • Jannali 2226
  • Oyster Bay 2225
  • Sutherland 2232
  • Caravan Head 2225
  • Como West 2226
  • Royal National Park 2232

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61427784972

Email: rade.naumoski@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61427784972

Email: rade.naumoski@aussie.com.au

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