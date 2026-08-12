Raju Khiani

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Gungahlin

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Raju Khiani, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks for taking the time to read my personal profile. With more than 8 years experience with Aussie I am dedicated to my clients and I simply want to help you find the right home loan. I commit myself to provide a professional, personalized, friendly and efficient service, which is adapted to suit each individual client's needs. I see this as an integral part of my business as I aim to build my business on referrals and I take pride in building long term relationships with my clients. Whether you are purchasing your first home, refinancing your current home loan or expanding your asset portfolio, the home loan process can be confusing and time consuming. As an Aussie Broker, I can offer you down to earth approach to sourcing the right loan from a large panel of banks and lenders. My aim is to ensure that the loan you choose is processed and followed through with far less hassle than you would experience by dealing directly with the lender. My assistance won't cost you a cent, as I am paid by the eventual lender you choose. Please call me directly to discuss your finance requirements either on 0401818758, or alternatively you can email me on Raju.Khiani@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Amaroo 2914
  • Casey 2913
  • Gungahlin 2912
  • Kinlyside 2913
  • Moncrieff 2914
  • Ngunnawal 2913
  • Taylor 2913
  • Jacka 2914

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61401818758

Email: raju.khiani@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61401818758

Email: raju.khiani@aussie.com.au

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