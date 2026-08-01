Randall Van Rijn

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Randall Van Rijn, Aussie Team Member

About me

Buying a home can be confusing and time consuming enough without the added burden of ensuring you get the right home loan. I will save you the running around by finding the right loan to meet your needs and I will come to you at a time that suits you, during or after business hours. Whether you are a first home buyer, looking to refinance your existing mortgage or are just interested in how much you can borrow, contact me on 0408 212 197. My guidance will help make your home loan decision much easier, time effective and its free.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408212197

Email: randall.vanrijn@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61408212197

Email: randall.vanrijn@aussie.com.au

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Aussie
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