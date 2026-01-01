Raquel Guerra

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Epping

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Raquel Guerra, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi I am Raquel, your local Aussie Mortgage Broker. I will sit down with you to understand your circumstances, needs and goals. I can help you find the right home loan for your needs and can help you secure a competitive interest rate. I am able to calculate how much you can borrow so you know the price range you can afford to buy in. Unlike a bank where it can sometimes feel like you?re just a number, I delve deeper into your situation and ask the right questions so we can find the right solution. The right lender may not necessarily be the one that will offer you the lowest rate, it may simply be one that will approve your home loan, particularly if you?ve been declined for a loan in the past as you didn't meet standard bank lending requirements. This is where I?m able to take your information and compare home loans from a range of lenders and provide you with options. A bank will try to do the same thing however they can only offer their own interest rates and products. I will take care of the entire application process for you until settlement.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Epping 3076

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    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Phone: +61422105253

    Email: raquel.guerra@aussie.com.au

    Follow:

    Phone: +61422105253

    Email: raquel.guerra@aussie.com.au

    Follow:

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