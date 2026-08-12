Ravneet Kumar Dhiman

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Gungahlin

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ravneet Kumar Dhiman, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time consuming experience. I know, I've experienced it. My name is Ravneet Dhiman and I am an Aussie broker working in Aussie Gungahlin . I like to see myself as an expert "personal shopper" for your finances. Why go direct to a bank when you can enjoy my individually tailored services at no cost to you. I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to find a solution that's tailored to meet your needs. I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach and my aim is to try and save you time and money. I understand that the world of finance can be confusing and I'd love to work with you to answer questions along the way and guide you through the process with a minimum of fuss.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Amaroo 2914
  • Casey 2913
  • Gungahlin 2912
  • Kinlyside 2913
  • Moncrieff 2914
  • Ngunnawal 2913
  • Taylor 2913
  • Jacka 2914

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 7:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61403439954

Email: ravneet.dhiman@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61403439954

Email: ravneet.dhiman@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
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CBA
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ING
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