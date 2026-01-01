Rebecca Ravesi

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Bowden 5007
- Brompton 5007
- Enfield 5085
- Fitzroy 5082
- Nailsworth 5083
- Ovingham 5082
- Prospect 5082
- Prospect East 5082
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I first met Rebecca when I was submitting my finances for my first home. I had worked two jobs for 15 years to save for my first home and was lucky enough to have my offer on the house I dearly loved accepted. I actually initially went through another financial institution for my home loan, however after an internal administration error (To their credit, they took full responsibility for the error) my home loan was knocked back. The woman from that financial institution informed me that she used to work with an amazing woman who is now a mortgage broker with Aussie (Rebecca) and contacted her directly to see if she could assist me in anyway as I was about to lose the offer on my first home. Rebecca immediately (I mean immediately! She had an answer by the end of that day!) resourced an appropriate loan with another institution, who not only took my second employment into consideration but were offering to increase the loan. She sorted out all the paperwork, organized to meet with me and had everything arranged with both my conveyancer, Real Estate Agent and new financial institution within such a timely manner I was able to purchase my first home. Rebecca not only assisted me with my finances, but she also took the time to explain how things worked and dealt with a pressing Real Estate Agent on my behalf. She is literally the reason I was able to purchase my first home.
Lauren, Torrensville
Rebecca helped me get my first home loan. I knew nothing about mortgages, how repayments work, what types of loans I could apply for, how the interest on my loan works. Rebecca helped me with my conveyancer, which she recommended. She helped me when I had issues with my quotes and also with countless issues I had with my builder. Rebecca is always kind, friendly, took the time to explain things I didn?t understand. I never felt like I was bothering her when I asked her to explain things because she has a willing-to-help personality, which is perfect because I?m the type of person to not ask anything when I think I'm annoying someone. Rebecca is the best person I could have gone to and feel so lucky to have such a reliable and hard working person to help me with my journey of buying a house. Rebecca has been my rock during the building process and I don?t know what I would have done without her. Please give her an award or a gigantic bonus because she really works hard and deserves it. Great job at hiring her. Whoever interviewed her for the position at Aussie should interview everyone everywhere because they know how to pick true hardworking people. Thank you, Aussie and especially, Rebecca!
Michael, Munno Para West
Rebecca couldn't have been more helpful if she tried. Apart from this she explained everything in great detail, was very patient and polite and extremely helpful and managed to help me secure my first mortgage and house. Thank you Rebecca - hope you can save me again!
Kate, Lower Hermitage