Rebecca Robinson

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Rebecca Robinson, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding the right home loan is not easy, especially with so many changes in the industry lately. My job is to help you sort through all the banks to find the one that suits you. I then help you choose the right deal and structure the loan based on your circumstance. This will not only make the process as stress free as possible, but will also save you time and money. I even assist you with the applying, setting up and management of the loan over the years. I always look after my customers and love being able to help.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402089483

Email: rebecca.robinson@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61402089483

Email: rebecca.robinson@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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