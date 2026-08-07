About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Golden Grove 5125
- Surrey Downs 5126
- Wynn Vale 5127
- Yatala Vale 5126
- Salisbury Heights 5109
- Gulfview Heights 5096
- Greenwith 5125
Monday: By Appointment
Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 11:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Reece at Aussie Home Loans Golden Grove was fantastic to deal with. We felt really supported in making the right decision and the support and advice even continued after we had made the purchase. Would definitely recommend.
Nicole M.
Reece Duthy from Aussie Home Loans provided a professional, patient, and caring service. His expertise and commitment made navigating the home loan process stress free and seamless. He always took the time to check in with me on my many property searches. I really appreciated his assistance and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend his services to anyone who is looking into buying a home or in my case a beautiful townhouse! 🏡 Thanks Reece
Sherri H.
Couldn't recommend Aussie more. Reece was amazing and an absolute legend. Made the whole process super easy and understandable. Even in my case which was a little out of left field, he kept on trying until my loan went through. Plus, he laughed at my terrible jokes which deserves an extra 5 stars.
Sarah T.