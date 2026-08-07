Reece Duthy

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Golden Grove

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Reece Duthy, Aussie Team Member

About me

I'm Reece Duthy, a Mortgage Broker proudly servicing Golden Grove & surrounding suburbs. After completing my qualifications in late 2021, I have dedicated myself to putting my customers' needs first and ensuring that nobody who speaks with me leaves before all options have been explored. I pride myself on being willing and able to learn how to handle any situation no matter how complex and taking any opportunity put before me. I strongly believe in equal opportunities for all people, no matter their situation or experiences. Everyone deserves a chance to succeed.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Golden Grove 5125
  • Surrey Downs 5126
  • Wynn Vale 5127
  • Yatala Vale 5126
  • Salisbury Heights 5109
  • Gulfview Heights 5096
  • Greenwith 5125

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61449971515

Email: reece.duthy@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61449971515

Email: reece.duthy@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Reece at Aussie Home Loans Golden Grove was fantastic to deal with. We felt really supported in making the right decision and the support and advice even continued after we had made the purchase. Would definitely recommend.

Nicole M.

Reece Duthy from Aussie Home Loans provided a professional, patient, and caring service. His expertise and commitment made navigating the home loan process stress free and seamless. He always took the time to check in with me on my many property searches. I really appreciated his assistance and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend his services to anyone who is looking into buying a home or in my case a beautiful townhouse! 🏡 Thanks Reece

Sherri H.

Couldn't recommend Aussie more. Reece was amazing and an absolute legend. Made the whole process super easy and understandable. Even in my case which was a little out of left field, he kept on trying until my loan went through. Plus, he laughed at my terrible jokes which deserves an extra 5 stars.

Sarah T.

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