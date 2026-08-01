Reema Katrib

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Reema Katrib, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time consuming experience. I know, I've experienced it.   My name is Reema, and I am a mobile broker working in the Sydney Central Region.   I like to see myself as an expert "personal shopper" for your finances. Why go direct to a bank when you can enjoy my individually tailored services at no cost to you. I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to get you a rate that is right for you and more importantly a solution that's tailored to meet your needs.   I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach and my aim is to try and save you time and money. I understand that the world of finance can be confusing and I'd love to work with you to answer questions along the way and guide you through the process with a minimum of fuss.   Please feel free to call me directly to make an appointment to discuss your needs. I'm available Monday - Saturday, and I can come and meet you in your home or workplace, or at a time and place that suits you.   I look forward to meeting you and helping you to reach your financial dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61405755390

Email: reema.katrib@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61405755390

Email: reema.katrib@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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