Renee Taggart

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Morayfield

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Renee Taggart, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Renee Taggart, and I am the Franchisee of both Aussie Morayfield and Aussie North Lakes.

With over 20 years of experience as a mortgage broker and a strong background in customer service and sales across retail, finance, and property, I’ve built a career focused on helping people achieve their property goals with confidence and ease.

Driven by a commitment to delivering “the right deal with the least amount of stress,” I’ve proudly established and led successful teams at both Aussie Morayfield and Aussie North Lakes since 2011. Under my leadership, these offices have become trusted sources of knowledge and support for clients across the region.

My passion for property and customer service is matched by my dedication to building lasting relationships. I hold a Diploma in Financial and Mortgage Broking Management and lead a team of professionals who genuinely care about the outcomes we deliver for our clients.

My vision is for Aussie Morayfield and Aussie North Lakes to continue growing as leading Aussie franchises in Queensland. We pride ourselves on offering exceptional customer experiences and delivering on our promises—ensuring our clients return and confidently refer us to their family and friends.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bellmere 4510
  • Caboolture South 4510
  • Upper Caboolture 4510
  • Mango Hill 4509
  • Narangba 4504
  • North Lakes 4509
  • Morayfield 4506

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409334398

Email: renee.taggart@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61409334398

Email: renee.taggart@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

I found Aussie very helpful, Renee was able to advise me with the best options to structure my loan according to my financial situation, much more helpful and friendly than the bank which I do my every day banking with, who I previously consulted about a home loan, would definitely recommend Aussie, Thanks Aussie Morayfield.

Kai S. - Caboolture

Renee and team have assisted us twice now as we went through the process of a loan for our home and then to increase our borrowings for a car, they have made the process so easy and stress free. We are so grateful and will not hesitate to contact them again if we decide to borrow again or to refer them to anyone else who is looking to get a loan. Thank you Renee, Emily and team.

Bek N. - Morayfield

From the moment we decided to sell our first home and buy a second, Renee and her team assisted with making the process a smooth one. No question was too silly, no email a bother. This is the second time we have used Aussie Morayfield and I would (and have) highly recommend them to anyone. Thanks team!

Hendi S. - Narangba

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