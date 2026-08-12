Renuka Malhi

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Renuka was amazing to deal with! She was there to help me every step of the way. Every time I needed anything she would have it organised within a few hours. She is very polite, very understanding, and extremely helpful. I only purchased an entry level unit, but Renuka treated me as if I was just as important as one of the larger purchases. This is only my first house, but when it comes time to buy another, I know I'll just be going straight to her.
Aaron
Renuka is an outstanding member of the Aussie Home Loans team and has assisted me with my recent property purchases and refinancing activities. She made the whole process smooth and really worked hard to take the uncertainty and stress out of these 'big life moments'. I was also really impressed by Renuka's commitment to seeing the job through - even during the Christmas break she kept things moving along and ensured all of the contractual milestones were met. As my trusted advisor, she helped me navigate what can be a confusing process and coordinated all of the real estate agents, conveyancers and banks with professionalism and good humour always acting as a strong advocate for my needs. In addition to the benefit of the clear instructions for me at all times, the timely follow-ups and useful tips and advice at the right moments, I would highly recommend Renuka to any of my friends and family as someone who can also deliver a highly competitive financial outcome.
Terry
Renuka is nothing short of amazing! I was put in contact with Renuka after being let down by two other brokers that caused me nothing but problems. Right from the very first phone call, I knew that Renuka would get me the result I was hoping for and last Friday, I settled on my property purchase. Renuka does everything promptly and needs no following up, she is thorough and diligent and compassionate and ultimately, commercial - she understands what needs to be done and gets it done. I have nothing but appreciation for Renuka and cannot recommend her highly enough.
Latifa