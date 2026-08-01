Rhett Parker

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Rhett Parker, Aussie Team Member

About me

With years of experience in the mortgage industry, I’m dedicated to helping clients navigate the path to homeownership. My passion for finance and commitment to personalised service ensure that each client receives tailored solutions that fit their unique needs.

I specialise in a variety of loan products, from first-time homebuyer programs to refinancing options. My goal is to make the mortgage process as smooth and transparent as possible, empowering you with the knowledge to make informed decisions.

When I’m not helping clients achieve their homeownership dreams, you can find me on the golf course or spending time with my family and friends. Let’s work together to turn your homeownership dreams into reality!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418187288

Email: rhett.parker@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61418187288

Email: rhett.parker@aussie.com.au

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