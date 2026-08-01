Richard Hopper

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Blackburn

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Richard Hopper, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Franchise Manager at Blackburn and have been a successful finance broker for 7 years. When you deal with me, not only are you getting a professional mortgage broker, you're also dealing with a member of the strong team at Blackburn. For you, this means:  - You are with someone who has vast knowledge of mortgages  - Appointments at a time that suits you, day or night, anywhere in Victoria - Quick approval - Pre-approval before you buy - Strong administrative support so that you'll be kept informed throughout your loan approval process. Call me now for a no obligation discussion on 0421 704 050  

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Blackburn 3130
  • Blackburn South 3130
  • Blackburn North 3130

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421704050

Email: richard.hopper@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421704050

Email: richard.hopper@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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