Richard Rose

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Richard Rose, Aussie Team Member

About me

 As an Aussie Mortgage Broker, my goal is to support and help you achieve your home loan dreams, avoiding frustration, stress and time wasting. I'll go to lengths to understand your personal needs and what's important to you. Together we will match your needs with the right loans, using our expertise and advanced Toolbox software. You will see a great range of the most competitive loans from the major banks and other lenders, as well as Aussie, with hundreds different loans to suit most purpose or situation.  I'll show you how much you can borrow; how much your repayments will be; how each loan stands up against the others; and some great ways you can save. My role is to assist you during the application process through to settlement- providing you with up to date information, making the whole process as simple and as easy as possible. I am fully accredited by the Mortgage Industry of Australia, offering assistance to help you choose the right loan for you. I will come to you, any day or night. Best of all, an appointment with me costs you nothing!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61410622032

Email: richard.rose@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61410622032

Email: richard.rose@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.