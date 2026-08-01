Rob De Sousa

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Rob De Sousa, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finance Broker Licence No. FB3584 Thank you for the time to read my personal profile. As an accredited mortgage adviser for over 19 years and a university graduate with a Bachelor of Business Majoring in Accounting, I am qualified to assist you to find the right loan for you. With our excellent computer software we can compare hundreds of loans from different lenders. An appointment with me is free of charge and I can come out and see you at any time (including after business hours), or you can come and see me in our Wembley office. For more details call 0433 259 994.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0433 259 994

Email: rob.desousa@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0433 259 994

Email: rob.desousa@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.