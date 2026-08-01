Robert Callander

Mortgage Broker - Aussie North Lakes

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Robert Callander, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a co-owner of the North Lakes and Morayfield franchises, I take pride in delivering tailored lending solutions with a personal touch. With over 12 years of experience in the mortgage industry and a strong expertise in both residential and commercial lending, I’m passionate about helping clients achieve their financial and property goals. Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing, investing, or seeking commercial finance, I work closely with you to make the loan process clear, smooth, and stress-free from start to finish.

Throughout my career, I’ve been honoured to receive multiple industry awards—recognition that reflects my commitment to service, integrity, and results.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Mango Hill 4509
  • North Lakes 4509
  • Narangba 4504
  • Bellmere 4510
  • Caboolture South 4510
  • Morayfield 4506
  • Upper Caboolture 4510

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61474225871

Email: robert.callander@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61474225871

Email: robert.callander@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

We wanted to look at obtaining a better interest rate for our loan but it all seemed a bit confusing and time consuming. There are so many different products/packages in the market. Robert took the stress out of this for us and gave us a clear understanding of what our options were and the best packages/rates that would suit our requirements. Rob fitted in with our times and was very accommodating. If we needed to refinance in the future we would certainly give Rob a call.

Darryl O. from North Lakes

We were unable to secure finance by ourselves. So when we spoke to Rob he came up with a variety of options that we didn?t think of. And on top of that, when we were dissatisfied with our builder, he was able to recommend another who built our dream home. If it wasn?t for Rob (Aussie) we?d still be renting. Thanks Rob, thanks Aussie!

Steven E. - Burpengary

He gave my wife and I great advice on how much money we needed to have saved for applying for a home loan. Also Rob gave us the best bank with the best deal on home loans. Cannot be happier with our choice. Thank you Rob and thank you everyone at Aussie.

Matthew R. - Mango Hill

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.