Robert Callander

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Mango Hill 4509
- North Lakes 4509
- Narangba 4504
- Bellmere 4510
- Caboolture South 4510
- Morayfield 4506
- Upper Caboolture 4510
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We wanted to look at obtaining a better interest rate for our loan but it all seemed a bit confusing and time consuming. There are so many different products/packages in the market. Robert took the stress out of this for us and gave us a clear understanding of what our options were and the best packages/rates that would suit our requirements. Rob fitted in with our times and was very accommodating. If we needed to refinance in the future we would certainly give Rob a call.
Darryl O. from North Lakes
We were unable to secure finance by ourselves. So when we spoke to Rob he came up with a variety of options that we didn?t think of. And on top of that, when we were dissatisfied with our builder, he was able to recommend another who built our dream home. If it wasn?t for Rob (Aussie) we?d still be renting. Thanks Rob, thanks Aussie!
Steven E. - Burpengary
He gave my wife and I great advice on how much money we needed to have saved for applying for a home loan. Also Rob gave us the best bank with the best deal on home loans. Cannot be happier with our choice. Thank you Rob and thank you everyone at Aussie.
Matthew R. - Mango Hill