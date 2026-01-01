If you are looking for the right home loan then you've found the right mortgage broker. I have the skills and the knowledge to help you find the right home loan that suits your individual needs. I am a fully trained and accredited expert broker who not only looks at the right loan rate for you, but also goes into the details ensuring the loan is suitable for your future. I will do the hard work for you. I will compare hundreds of loans within minutes - and I don't charge a fee for appointments. Just give me a moment of your time and I will compare loans from our panel of lenders. My service is personalised to your needs, making sure you get the right Home Loan for your circumstances. I can even help you with re-financing your existing loan to lower your repayments which could save money and get you on your next holiday quicker. Email me now: robert.greco@aussie.com.au Why would you go to another broker? Come to Aussie and speak with Rob Greco Services I Provide Find the right Home Loan for you and your family I am a human home loan calculator - I can calculate your borrowings and repayments Explain all the fees and charges Show you ways to save money Explain lenders mortgage insurance discuss your insurance needs I will encourage you to ask questions - I love talking about home loans, explaining all the different types of home loans and I love to see the smile on your face when you realise you have called the right home loan broker Any Time, Any Place - You Can Count on Me Are you buying a new home? Investing? Refinancing your current loan? If you looking to buy or invest your first call should be to me. First Home Buyer It can be scary buying your first home! I know because I did it once. I will go through every detail, I will show you how the Home Loan Calculator works, what your borrowing capacity is, and when you find the right property I can take care of the rest. You don't need to worry about spending hours going through the internet to find the right home loan in Australia, I know what it is, who it is with and some of the easiest and quickest way to get approved. If you're interested in seeing if you're eligible for the First Home Buyers grant give me a call because I know all the rules and what lenders can include your First Home Buyers Grant as part of your Deposit!!! We try to make the process as easy as possible, that you would be crazy to go anywhere else. Call me, Rob Greco and I will take care of all your loan needs. I have Equity In Property But Not Sure What I Can Do With It? Your equity in your property can be very helpful and may be able to be used in lieu of a deposit. Are you Investing? If you don't have the right loan with the interest rates you can manage then your investment returns could be impacted. Mortgage Calculators Are you confused about how much you can borrow? Let the Aussie Home Loan Calculator, Home Loan Repayment Calculator and Stamp Duty Calculator help you get a basic understanding. Borrowing Calculator: https://www.aussie.com.au/borrowing-calculator.html Repayment Calculator: https://www.aussie.com.au/repayment-calculator.html Stamp Duty Calculator: https://www.aussie.com.au/stamp-duty-calculator.html Dont forget to also check out our Budget Planner Tool and the General Savings Calculator which could be very helpful in getting a better understanding of where you are at and how to get where you want to be.