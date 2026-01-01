Robert Mercieca

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Robert Mercieca, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 30 years experience in the financial services industry, in ALL fields - and with Aussie since 2003 - I am very qualified to help anyone who needs funding, whether their requirement is residential, commercial - or even insurances. One of my companies has held an Australian Financial Services Licence since 1983 and another has been fully accredited by the Mortgage Industry Association of Australia since 2003. These qualifications place me well to handle all your mortgage and other borrowing requirements. I deal with many first home buyers and, because I totally relate to the many questions, concerns and stresses which these borrowers have, my aim is to simplify the process and to keep my clients fully informed. Examples of scenarios I have a lot of experience in include loan pre-approvals, residential and investment property purchases, refinances, partnership breakups, loan guarantee structures, bridging loans, land purchases, home constructions, commercial projects and commercial business acquisitions. Call my mobile number or email me if I can help you to achieve your objective. I will be very happy to help.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417403594

Email: robert.mercieca@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61417403594

Email: robert.mercieca@aussie.com.au

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