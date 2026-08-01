Robyn George

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Traralgon

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Robyn George, Aussie Team Member

About me

Robyn is a Traralgon local returning to her roots and the community she has always called home. Initially growing up in Newborough, Robyn finished her schooling in Traralgon. After moving away for career opportunities which saw Robyn spend 12+ years working in banking and lending, she has returned home with skills and knowledge that make her one of the go to experts in town if you want to discuss mortgages and anything loans and finance. With depth and breadth of knowledge and experience gained from working in various roles within banking around Victoria coupled with a unique understanding of the wonderful Traralgon community, Robyn is excited to be able to help her community to find the best mortgage options for their unique circumstances. Robyn’s passion and love for giving back to her community is evident in her role as a volunteer Scout Leader, as she takes this opportunity to not only give back now but also help give back through younger generations. To find out how Robyn may be able to assist you, contact us to make an appointment for a chat.

Mobile: 0460010993

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aussie.Traralgon

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Moe 3825
  • Moe South 3825
  • Morwell 3840
  • Traralgon 3844
  • Traralgon East 3844
  • Traralgon South 3844

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 8:45 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61460010993

Email: robyn.george@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61460010993

Email: robyn.george@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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