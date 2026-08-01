Rochelle Hall

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Rochelle Hall, Aussie Team Member

About me

Rochelle Hall is a highly experienced Mortgage Broker at Aussie Home Loans with an impressive two decades of expertise in the finance industry. As a dedicated professional, Rochelle extends her services to clients nationwide, specialising in various aspects of home finance, including First Home Buyer loans, Refinancing, Construction Loans, Debt Consolidation, and more.

 

Rochelle's commitment to assisting clients with their home finance needs goes beyond a mere profession; it's a passion that has evolved over the years. Having successfully catered to a diverse client base of over 1000 individuals, Rochelle takes pride in the trust bestowed upon her to secure financing for many clients repeatedly.

 

One of Rochelle's key strengths lies in not only structuring mortgages effectively but also ensuring that the chosen structure benefits her clients to the maximum potential. She approaches each case with a genuine interest in educating clients about the benefits of specific product features and how to leverage them to their advantage. Rochelle Hall finds immense satisfaction in empowering her clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about their financial future and also specializes in cosmetic and plastic surgery lending.

 

Outside of assisting clients with their home loan needs, Rochelle has a keen interest in both Scuba Diving and Freediving, enjoys travelling, time with her children and grandchild, and loves hitting the road in her motorhome where she meets a diverse group of people.

If you can’t find a time that works for you, please give me a call on 0417 290 026 — I’ll be happy to arrange a time that suits.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:30 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:30 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:30 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 7:30 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417290026

Email: rochelle.hall@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417290026

Email: rochelle.hall@aussie.com.au

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