Rod Peirce

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Rod Peirce, Aussie Team Member

About me

Southern Bayside suburbs of Melbourne is the home to experienced finance strategist, Aussie mortgage broker, property investment adviser and Founder of Active Invest, Rod Peirce, who discovered the power of ACTIVE property investment in 1987 when the first property he developed doubled in value in just 12 months.

Most property investors use traditional (PASSIVE) buy-and-hold strategies and rely on growth in the market to build their wealth. But many wish they could have more control over their investment performance. And they are looking for a faster, easier, and more predictable way to grow their wealth.

Rod Peirce offers a full range of property wealth counselling services to help you with your 1st property purchase and subsequent property investments including…Mortgage & Finance Strategy, Portfolio Planning, Portfolio Funding Property Acquisition Renovation Property Development.

You’ll be reassured to know that Rod has the qualifications to back his over 30 years of practical experience. He is a Qualified Property Investment Adviser, Certified Estate Agent, Certified and Accredited Finance Broker, Accredited Credit Adviser, and a member of Real Estate Institute of Victoria, Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia, and Property Investment Professionals of Australia,

Rod is a highly sought after, a proven strategic finance planner and successful broker who provides finance strategy , structure and strategic advice to assist clients to create wealth using residential and commercial property. He is also a qualified property investment adviser and certified estate agent, all necessary skills and qualifications to deliver powerful value added outcomes for his clients.

Lets Talk Today!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61407507583

Email: rod.peirce@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61407507583

Email: rod.peirce@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

I had the great pleasure of having Rod as my broker to buy our family home! He was absolutely brilliant! He guided us through all the way. Nothing was ever a problem, only solutions! He was always available, when I had stupid questions he was always caring and involved with every process and put things I didn’t understand into layman’s terms, he was always reassuring and very genuine in every aspect of the process of getting our family home. Again I cannot praise Rod enough for his expertise and the experience he brought to the table! I would recommend Rod to everyone he was fantastic!

Glenn McKenzie

Rod Peirce is an exceptionally professional Aussie broker who handles financial matters with remarkable expertise.I found myself under significant financial stress, owing three properties following a divorce.I wanted to refinance and adjust the titles on certain properties without selling them. Thanks to Rod's highly skilled team and the collaboration with my lawyer, everything was resolved smoothly.My properties were settled,and I am now free from financial stress or burden.

Rod Soeurream

Rod and his team were so easy to work with. Rod is extremely experienced and clearly knows his craft. He made what is generally a stressful event (buying a home) so much easier. I have since recommended Rod to a good friend of mine and would happily recommend his services to anyone looking to buy or refinance a home.

Jakov Roizman

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