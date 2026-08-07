Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I had the great pleasure of having Rod as my broker to buy our family home! He was absolutely brilliant! He guided us through all the way. Nothing was ever a problem, only solutions! He was always available, when I had stupid questions he was always caring and involved with every process and put things I didn’t understand into layman’s terms, he was always reassuring and very genuine in every aspect of the process of getting our family home. Again I cannot praise Rod enough for his expertise and the experience he brought to the table! I would recommend Rod to everyone he was fantastic!
Glenn McKenzie
Rod Peirce is an exceptionally professional Aussie broker who handles financial matters with remarkable expertise.I found myself under significant financial stress, owing three properties following a divorce.I wanted to refinance and adjust the titles on certain properties without selling them. Thanks to Rod's highly skilled team and the collaboration with my lawyer, everything was resolved smoothly.My properties were settled,and I am now free from financial stress or burden.
Rod Soeurream
Rod and his team were so easy to work with. Rod is extremely experienced and clearly knows his craft. He made what is generally a stressful event (buying a home) so much easier. I have since recommended Rod to a good friend of mine and would happily recommend his services to anyone looking to buy or refinance a home.
Jakov Roizman