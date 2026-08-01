Rohan Tarak

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Rohan Tarak, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Rohan Tarak, a Senior Mortgage Broker with more than five years of experience helping clients achieve their property and finance goals. I’ve assisted hundreds of clients, from first home buyers to seasoned investors, by providing clear, honest advice and making the lending process feel simple and stress-free.

I help with home loans, refinancing, investment loans, personal finance, business lending and commercial finance, always taking the time to understand your goals and tailor a solution that suits your needs. I also have my own investment portfolio and am continuing to build it, which gives me firsthand insight into the property journey and allows me to better support clients looking to build their own wealth through smart finance decisions.

Whether you’re buying, refinancing, investing or expanding your portfolio, my goal is simple: to help you make informed decisions, secure the right finance structure, and feel supported from start to finish.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Life Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61476373180

Email: rohan.tarak@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61476373180

Email: rohan.tarak@aussie.com.au

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