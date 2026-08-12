Romeo Raad

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Romeo Raad, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Senior Mortgage Broker holding my Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and a registered member of the Mortgage Association of Australia (MFAA). As an Aussie broker, I have the luxury of searching through hundreds of loans using Aussie's unique software program so I can advise you on a selection of offers currently available and help you choose the lender and product which best suits your needs.

I pride myself on customer service so my aim is to make the entire home loan process simple and stress free - saving you valuable time to focus on more important things like securing your first home, identifying the perfect investment or preparing for your move! I can complete a home loan 'Health Check' and let you know whether there is a deal that is more suitable for your current situation.

Best of all my appointment is FREE to you. Call or email me at any time to arrange an OBLIGATION FREE consultation.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402068985

Email: romeo.raad@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61402068985

Email: romeo.raad@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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