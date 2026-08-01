Ron Chan

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Riverwood

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Ron Chan, Aussie Team Member

About me

My mission is to understand your home loan needs and to work with you to make it a reality. With more than 35 years experience in banking and finance, I have worked extensively in home loan lending both as a bank manager and as a mortgage broker. I am accredited with Mortgage Finance Association of Australia ( MFAA) and hold a Diploma in Financial Services & Mortgage broking Management. I am in my 17th year with Aussie Home Loans as a Senior Mortgage Broker, recently at Aussie Menai, but now located in our exciting new Store - Aussie Riverwood, 154 Belmore Road, Riverwood 2210. I look forward to meeting with you, so get in touch to book a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Narwee 2209
  • Peakhurst 2210
  • Peakhurst Heights 2210
  • Riverwood 2210

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61419992376

Email: ron.chan@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61419992376

Email: ron.chan@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

I thank Ron for going out of his way to find us the right bank for our mortgage. I wish I had done that sooner than be with the other bank we were with before. It helped us very much in the long run. I'd like to thank Ron for his help he had given us. God bless and thank you!

Anastasia Pieri

My broker saved me by helping me fund three properties in three years - now I just sit back and watch my wealth grow!

Shaun Phipps

He helped us get our first home together, gave us clear advice and stuck with us every step of the way. Buying our first home was a pretty daunting experience but we always knew we had Ron on our side to help us with any questions we had, no matter how silly!

Alexander Kirk

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