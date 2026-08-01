Ron Lloyd

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Toukley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ron Lloyd, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome and thank you for visiting my broker page. With 30 years industry experience, a diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking and as a fully accredited member of the MFAA (Mortgage Finance Association of Australia), you can rest assured I am qualified to help you in finding the loan that best suits your needs. With so many home loan products available, comparing them can be both complex and time-consuming. Being accredited with up to 20 of the top lenders in Australia, I will help you navigate through the jargon and options to decide on a loan that's right for you. Keeping you informed every step of the way provides you with the confidence to stay focused on finding that dream home, planning your home renovations or researching the ideal investment property. I look forward to hearing from you and helping you build your wealth through property purchase.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 14 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Gorokan 2263
  • Hamlyn Terrace 2259
  • Kanwal 2259
  • Lake Haven 2263
  • Noraville 2263
  • Toukley 2263
  • Woongarrah 2259

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 14 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423385818

Email: ron.lloyd@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61423385818

Email: ron.lloyd@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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