About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Deposit Bonds
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Rong provided exceptional support throughout my apartment purchase. He walked me through every step, explained everything in simple terms, and never made me feel rushed. Thanks to him, the entire process felt easy and manageable. I couldn’t have asked for a better mortgage broker. Thank you, Rong— highly recommended!
Bek L
Rong is the best! He has been a tremendous help in securing my first home loan! He always picks up my calls and is very patient, always taking the time to answer all my questions. He responds to my queries in a timely fashion and goes above and beyond to explain things to me! If you need to buy a house, Rong is your guy! Definitely recommend.
Rizella G
For three years, my husband and I met many mortgage brokers while trying to buy our first home, but every time we ended up feeling discouraged by cold and disappointing results. Through a close friend’s recommendation, we were introduced to Rong, and to our surprise, we were able to secure a pre-approval in a very short time, which eventually led to a successful purchase. Rong is incredibly fast, highly knowledgeable, and reachable at any time, 7 days a week. He is always proactive, checking in first and sending helpful reminders. We highly recommend Rong as a mortgage broker.
Bora K