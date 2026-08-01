Rong Pan

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Rong Pan, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a fully accredited mortgage broker, I can help you: Buy your first home. Refinance your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use the equity to purchase an investment property. Build your investment property portfolio. Buy a commercial property. Establish a savings plan to help you reach your future goals. My role as your Aussie broker is to find you the right home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. With access to Aussie's large panel of banks and lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find a suitable loan for you. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. Why choose me? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I'd be delighted to be your mortgage broker. And don't forget, your appointment with me is free! Get in touch today so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61406626698

Email: rong.pan@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61406626698

Email: rong.pan@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Rong provided exceptional support throughout my apartment purchase. He walked me through every step, explained everything in simple terms, and never made me feel rushed. Thanks to him, the entire process felt easy and manageable. I couldn’t have asked for a better mortgage broker. Thank you, Rong— highly recommended!

Bek L

Rong is the best! He has been a tremendous help in securing my first home loan! He always picks up my calls and is very patient, always taking the time to answer all my questions. He responds to my queries in a timely fashion and goes above and beyond to explain things to me! If you need to buy a house, Rong is your guy! Definitely recommend.

Rizella G

For three years, my husband and I met many mortgage brokers while trying to buy our first home, but every time we ended up feeling discouraged by cold and disappointing results. Through a close friend’s recommendation, we were introduced to Rong, and to our surprise, we were able to secure a pre-approval in a very short time, which eventually led to a successful purchase. Rong is incredibly fast, highly knowledgeable, and reachable at any time, 7 days a week. He is always proactive, checking in first and sending helpful reminders. We highly recommend Rong as a mortgage broker.

Bora K

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.