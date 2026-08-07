Roshan Wickremanayake

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Roshan Wickremanayake, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have over 15 years experience in the banking industry working as a Relaionship Manager with over 800 customers under my set at nab and also working as a Assistant Business Banking Manager at ANZ. I have close to two years experience at Aussie as a MFAA Approved Credit Advisor. As a Mortgage Broker and Advisor with the primary objective of understanding clients needs, future plans and developing ongoing meaningful relationships. Once through understanding of clients needs have been established. I develop financial options,loan structuring, and risk management solutions that satisfy immediate needs, and well in to the future.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61434827770

Email: roshan.wickremanayake@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61434827770

Email: roshan.wickremanayake@aussie.com.au

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