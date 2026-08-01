Rosie Maudlin

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Malvern

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Rosie Maudlin, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I'm Rosie Maudlin, a local Aussie Mortgage Broker. I'm here to help you with all your home loan needs, whether you're looking to purchase a property or refinance an existing loan. As an accredited Aussie Mortgage Broker, my job is to help you through the home loan process, from finding and applying for a suitable loan, through to settlement and even ensuring that the loan keeps up with you throughout your life. Whether you're a first home buyer who's nervous about getting it right, looking to finance something a little bigger or want to step into the world of property investing, I'm here to help. I can also assist with debt consolidation if your finances have gotten a little out of control. I'm accredited with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) and have a Certificate IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking, but more importantly I have many years of experience in the mortgage industry, ensuring I can put you in the right loan for your individual needs. So, do you want to buy your first home in Glen Iris? Are you after an investment property in Malvern East? Or would you like to refinance your home in Armadale? Wherever you are and whatever you're hoping to achieve, I can help make it happen. And best of all, appointments come at no cost to you! I want to make the process as convenient for you as possible, so I am available for evening and weekend appointments upon request. I pride myself on excellent service and look forward to assisting you with your property goals.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Glen Iris 3146
  • Malvern 3144

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61420427639

Email: rosie.maudlin@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61420427639

Email: rosie.maudlin@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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