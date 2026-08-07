Rupam Banerji

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Baulkham Hills

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Rupam Banerji, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am an experienced, skilled and communicative mortgage broker with excellent insight into the banking industry and the ability to negotiate rates for home loans and commercial loans. I aim to provide solutions that clients are looking for with my highly effective business relationships.   Very results oriented, I am based in Hornsby on the Sydney upper North Shore but travel anywhere in Sydney with a compelling service proposition - a no obligation solution finder for your personal and commercial mortgage needs.   Social media client testimonials can be viewed on my professional Facebook page and at Google reviews     I have a post graduate degree in Applied Finance from Macquarie University and a Diploma in Financial Services (Mortgage Broking). I'm a member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). So whether you are looking for a first home, refinancing or are investing in residential or commercial property, want to consolidate debts or set up a SMSF loan, please give me a call on 0432 557 740 to discuss options to suit your individual needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Baulkham Hills 2153

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Friday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 AM

    Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

    Phone: +61432557740

    Email: rupam.banerji@aussie.com.au

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    Phone: +61432557740

    Email: rupam.banerji@aussie.com.au

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    What our customers say

    I am incredibly grateful to Rupam for his efforts over the past 6 months in his capacity as our mortgage broker. From our initial conversation he impressed with his professionalism, client focus and desire to assist in any and every way possible. As we progressed along the journey that is Sydney real estate for first home buyers, Rupam was always there to discuss options, adjust estimates and generally act as a sounding board for any ideas or problems that arose. Despite family holidays, weekends and late hours he was always there with answers so we could make fast and accurate decisions. And at the end of the process, we not only secured our dream home, but also gained a wonderfully caring, honest and trustworthy friend. Put simply, I cannot speak highly enough of Rupam. He is a credit to his industry and I commend him to anyone in the market for a loan.

    Simon D

    We were very fortunate to have Rupam assigned to us as our mortgage broker who was committed to achieving not only the best outcome but also a result that suited our requirements. His patience (more than 12 months till we found our home), expertise and perseverance allowed us to tackle unforeseen challenges during our house-hunting journey which only strengthened our trust in him. He made himself readily available and contactable to address our queries and concerns even on weekends. Most importantly, he is a down-to-earth nice guy who is refreshingly personable. Thank you for being part of our house-hunting journey.

    Karen P

    Rupam has been an absolute superstar for us and has been a pleasure to deal with throughout. He is truly amazing and works tirelessly to ensure a positive outcome for his clients. He expedited our mortgage application for us which enabled us to secure our dream home pre-auction and we are soooo happy!!! Thanks Rupam!!

    Vicky A

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