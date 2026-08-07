Rupam Banerji

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Baulkham Hills 2153
Monday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 AM
Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
What our customers say
I am incredibly grateful to Rupam for his efforts over the past 6 months in his capacity as our mortgage broker. From our initial conversation he impressed with his professionalism, client focus and desire to assist in any and every way possible. As we progressed along the journey that is Sydney real estate for first home buyers, Rupam was always there to discuss options, adjust estimates and generally act as a sounding board for any ideas or problems that arose. Despite family holidays, weekends and late hours he was always there with answers so we could make fast and accurate decisions. And at the end of the process, we not only secured our dream home, but also gained a wonderfully caring, honest and trustworthy friend. Put simply, I cannot speak highly enough of Rupam. He is a credit to his industry and I commend him to anyone in the market for a loan.
Simon D
We were very fortunate to have Rupam assigned to us as our mortgage broker who was committed to achieving not only the best outcome but also a result that suited our requirements. His patience (more than 12 months till we found our home), expertise and perseverance allowed us to tackle unforeseen challenges during our house-hunting journey which only strengthened our trust in him. He made himself readily available and contactable to address our queries and concerns even on weekends. Most importantly, he is a down-to-earth nice guy who is refreshingly personable. Thank you for being part of our house-hunting journey.
Karen P
Rupam has been an absolute superstar for us and has been a pleasure to deal with throughout. He is truly amazing and works tirelessly to ensure a positive outcome for his clients. He expedited our mortgage application for us which enabled us to secure our dream home pre-auction and we are soooo happy!!! Thanks Rupam!!
Vicky A