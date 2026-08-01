Ruth Clarke

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Ruth Clarke, Aussie Team Member

About me

Helping my customers get the right deal, whether that be for your first home purchase, upgrading to your next property or adding to your investment portfolio is my joy and our common goal.

Perhaps I can help you assess your current home loan - I may even be able to help you save thousands in interest and repay your loan years sooner.

My experience in the mortgage industry gives me both the knowledge and integrity to ensure that you receive quality service.

I am available at hours that suit you - either for a chat or a free appointment.

Please feel free to contact me by telephone or email and let's work together to get you the best loan for your particular circumstances.

Mobile: 0405 543 315

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61405543315

Email: ruth.clarke@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61405543315

Email: ruth.clarke@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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