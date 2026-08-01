Ruth Van Eekelen

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Barwon Heads 3227
- Bellarine 3223
- Clifton Springs 3222
- Connewarre 3227
- Curlewis 3222
- Drysdale 3222
- Indented Head 3223
- Leopold 3224
Monday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Ruth was an absolute marvel. Everything was organised for us from the new loans, with much better interest rates, to the payout of the old loans and even organised the a meeting with the new Bank Manager to explain the new cards. We feel she went over and above in many ways and was always so pleasant on the phone or in person it really put my husband particularly, at ease with the change. He had been with the one bank since late teens and was reluctant to change even though they would not offer a better deal for us. We both feel as though we have made a personal friend whom we can contact at any time. She has also helped out our son-in-law and my son is about to make an appointment with her as well.I know its her job but she obviously enjoys what she does and guides you through the process effortlessly with no fuss and saves you money at the same time. Brilliant
Sandra
Ruth was amazing from beginning to end of sourcing our loan. She saved us by bringing our vision to life! Without the wonderful service from the always smiling and forever hugging Ruth, we would not have been able to achieve our pool in which we had been dreaming of for the past 6 years. Putting the pool in our backyard has been the best thing that we have done, allowing our 5 children to hang with friends in our home throughout the entire year. It has brought our family closer together and has allowed us to be able to hang and talk by the pool.We have hosted many social situations with family, friends and work colleagues and have really enjoyed what we have got. Thanks Ruth and Aussie Bellarine your service was amazing and you went above and beyond to make this happen.
Kirsten
Ruth was fantastic and went above and beyond numerous times, when dealing with my wife. Recently there 2 instances: one was when looking to sell our home our conveyancer sent us discharge paperwork which made no sense to us regarding security for the loan. Ruth offered to contact the ANZ to look into it for us and contact our conveyancer after finding out the guidelines about what happens at point of sale. She also helped by following up directly with our bank in regards to a letter about one of our accounts. She is thoughtful, knowledgeable, friendly and has contacts with local business and banks in our area.
Sarah