Ruth Van Eekelen

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bellarine

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Ruth Van Eekelen, Aussie Team Member

About me

I believe everyone deserves a home that feels right, a path to home ownership that feels achievable, and a genuine connection with someone who truly cares about their journey.

I have proudly been with Aussie Home Loans for over 12 years, helping people navigate their lending options with confidence and clarity. Based on the Bellarine Peninsula, I feel deeply connected to the Ocean Grove and Barwon Heads communities, and it is a privilege to support locals as they buy, build, and grow. Helping individuals and families secure homes in a place I proudly call home has been one of the greatest joys of my career.

As a local mortgage broker servicing Ocean Grove, Barwon Heads, and the wider Bellarine region, I specialise in helping first home buyers, those looking to upsize, and families planning their next chapter. I understand that no two situations are the same, which is why I take the time to listen, explain options clearly, and tailor lending solutions that support your goals now and into the future.

 

Outside of work, I am actively involved in the local community and love supporting the people who make the Bellarine such a special place to live. I am an animal lover, enjoy keeping active with Pilates, and value a balanced lifestyle, something I help my clients protect by finding loans that truly work for them.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 16 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Barwon Heads 3227
  • Bellarine 3223
  • Clifton Springs 3222
  • Connewarre 3227
  • Curlewis 3222
  • Drysdale 3222
  • Indented Head 3223
  • Leopold 3224

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 16 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61420278100

Email: ruth.van@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61420278100

Email: ruth.van@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Ruth was an absolute marvel. Everything was organised for us from the new loans, with much better interest rates, to the payout of the old loans and even organised the a meeting with the new Bank Manager to explain the new cards. We feel she went over and above in many ways and was always so pleasant on the phone or in person it really put my husband particularly, at ease with the change. He had been with the one bank since late teens and was reluctant to change even though they would not offer a better deal for us. We both feel as though we have made a personal friend whom we can contact at any time. She has also helped out our son-in-law and my son is about to make an appointment with her as well.I know its her job but she obviously enjoys what she does and guides you through the process effortlessly with no fuss and saves you money at the same time. Brilliant

Sandra

Ruth was amazing from beginning to end of sourcing our loan. She saved us by bringing our vision to life! Without the wonderful service from the always smiling and forever hugging Ruth, we would not have been able to achieve our pool in which we had been dreaming of for the past 6 years. Putting the pool in our backyard has been the best thing that we have done, allowing our 5 children to hang with friends in our home throughout the entire year. It has brought our family closer together and has allowed us to be able to hang and talk by the pool.We have hosted many social situations with family, friends and work colleagues and have really enjoyed what we have got. Thanks Ruth and Aussie Bellarine your service was amazing and you went above and beyond to make this happen.

Kirsten

Ruth was fantastic and went above and beyond numerous times, when dealing with my wife. Recently there 2 instances: one was when looking to sell our home our conveyancer sent us discharge paperwork which made no sense to us regarding security for the loan. Ruth offered to contact the ANZ to look into it for us and contact our conveyancer after finding out the guidelines about what happens at point of sale. She also helped by following up directly with our bank in regards to a letter about one of our accounts. She is thoughtful, knowledgeable, friendly and has contacts with local business and banks in our area.

Sarah

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