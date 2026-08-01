Scott Baker

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Scott Baker, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome to my small business.

I am a Brisbane based Mortgage Broker servicing customers across Australia. 

After more than 10 years of working independently helping individuals, couples, families, and single-parent families start and continue their homeowner journey. I’ve partnered with Jo Bugarin, an expert home loan administrator. Jo manages lender progress, facilitates smooth processing, addresses customer questions and ensures a seamless settlement. 

Together, we are committed to making your home loan experience fast and hassle free. 

How we help customers

There are government schemes available to eligible applicants, which may help you get in the door to your new home sooner. I also help property investors towards their portfolio goals by identifying products that may minimise the cost of borrowing.

When it comes to choosing a home loan, on top of interest rates there are many factors to consider. Having the right features and facilities could save you big time in the long run, so it's worth considering what's available in the market and the benefits offered by different loan home loan products.

 

Let’s talk

There are no fees or charges for my services, and I am flexible to meet with you at a time and place that suits you.

Let me help you understand what is available to you. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 19 August, 7:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 19 August, 7:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61477550611

Email: s.baker@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61477550611

Email: s.baker@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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