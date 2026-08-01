Scott McEwan

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Cleveland

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Scott McEwan, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Scott McEwan, I’ve lived in and around the region for the last 35 years. After 18 years as a Business Development Manager with the NAB group I made the decision to become the Franchisee of Aussie Cleveland.

I have access to thousands of loan products from 20+ lenders, so I can source the most appropriate product for you, saving you valuable time and money.

The Aussie Cleveland store is located at the entrance of the Cleveland Central Shopping Centre, just up from Banjos on Middle Street. We are here to assist all Redlands Shire customers and specifically those residing in Cleveland, Ormiston, Thornlands and Victoria Point.

I am fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking).

With years of industry knowledge as a big-four banks employee, I understand banking policies and will ensure that you receive the most appropriate home loan product, tailored to your individual circumstances. I also have both professional and personal experience with various aspects of investment and can provide the right information accordingly. For an obligation free appointment, please feel free to contact me on 0481 559 171 or email me at s.mcewan@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Thornlands 4164
  • Ormiston 4160
  • Victoria Point West 4165
  • Cleveland 4163

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61481559171

Email: s.mcewan@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61481559171

Email: s.mcewan@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.