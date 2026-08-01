Sam Cayetuna

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Sam Cayetuna, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello! I'm Sam, your mortgage broker at Aussie - Australia's no.1 and most trusted Mortgage Brokers. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, looking to refinance, or an experienced investor, be assured that I tailor my approach- comparing from over 27+ lenders - to ensure you get the best possible outcome EVERYTIME.

Securing a home loan is more than just a financial transaction—it's a significant step towards achieving your dreams and building a secure future. and My goal is to make your journey as smooth and stress-free as possible!

Buying a home is a deeply personal milestone, and I’m honored to be a part of your journey.

So please Reach out to me anytime you need and do know that I always get back to you as soon as I can.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61405597672

Email: sam.cayetuna@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61405597672

Email: sam.cayetuna@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

"We had our first chat with Sam regarding home refinancing a few months ago. He provided us with professional financial advice and patiently explained every detail and the process of refinancing in a way that we understand. Then few weeks ago, I contacted Sam again to see if he could find me a better home loan deal as my previous bank could not offer me a better rate. Sam started the process promptly and helped us found an amazing deal. In addition, Sam was very prompt in replying in our queries almost anytime and even after hours, as me and my wife are both shift workers. He guided us in every step and worked extra hard to finally get the approval. Sam's knowledge is top notch and is very passionate on what he does. I would definitely recommend Sam and use his services again in the future"

Edicen Q.

"When I first contacted Sam I was a bit nervous being someone I had not dealt with previously. However, Sam's mild disposition and professional demeanour quickly calmed down my nerves...Our mortgage refinancing journey with Sam was as smooth as gliding on water - knowledgeable, easy to deal with, timeous email responses and information provision, excellent communicator and above all transparent in everything. I feel blessed and special to have had Sam on board with us. Well done Sam and continue to do the good, very good work in this space which can sometimes be a minefield."

Honest Madziva

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.