Sam Cayetuna

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What our customers say
"We had our first chat with Sam regarding home refinancing a few months ago. He provided us with professional financial advice and patiently explained every detail and the process of refinancing in a way that we understand. Then few weeks ago, I contacted Sam again to see if he could find me a better home loan deal as my previous bank could not offer me a better rate. Sam started the process promptly and helped us found an amazing deal. In addition, Sam was very prompt in replying in our queries almost anytime and even after hours, as me and my wife are both shift workers. He guided us in every step and worked extra hard to finally get the approval. Sam's knowledge is top notch and is very passionate on what he does. I would definitely recommend Sam and use his services again in the future"
Edicen Q.
"When I first contacted Sam I was a bit nervous being someone I had not dealt with previously. However, Sam's mild disposition and professional demeanour quickly calmed down my nerves...Our mortgage refinancing journey with Sam was as smooth as gliding on water - knowledgeable, easy to deal with, timeous email responses and information provision, excellent communicator and above all transparent in everything. I feel blessed and special to have had Sam on board with us. Well done Sam and continue to do the good, very good work in this space which can sometimes be a minefield."
Honest Madziva