Samuel Fowler

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Cronulla

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Samuel Fowler, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello! I’m Sam, a dedicated mortgage broker with a passion for helping people navigate the complex world of home financing. With a degree in commerce and a deep love for finance, I bring both knowledge and enthusiasm to every client interaction.

When I'm not assisting clients, you'll often find me surfing, relaxing at the beach, or networking with local professionals. I also have a keen interest in jiu-jitsu, which keeps me disciplined and focused.

My approach is client-centric, aiming to make the mortgage process as smooth and stress-free as possible. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or looking to refinance, I’m here to guide you every step of the way. Let’s work together to achieve your homeownership dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bundeena 2230
  • Burraneer 2230
  • Greenhills Beach 2230
  • Kurnell 2231
  • Maianbar 2230
  • Woolooware 2230
  • Cronulla 2230

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61410219225

Email: sam.fowler@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61410219225

Email: sam.fowler@aussie.com.au

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